News Aspiring writers gather at Burra 29/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail A group of aspiring writers met for a workshop on creating and publishing books in Burra last week as this month's Good NeighBurra event. (James Swanborough: 430100_01) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 430100 James Swanborough Aspiring authors gathered at St Mary’s Church Hall in Burra last week, gaining insights into publishing, and workshopping their storywriting […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -