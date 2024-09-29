Aspiring writers gather at Burra

A group of aspiring writers met for a workshop on creating and publishing books in Burra last week as this month's Good NeighBurra event. (James Swanborough: 430100_01)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Aspiring authors gathered at St Mary’s Church Hall in Burra last week, gaining insights into publishing, and workshopping their storywriting […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -