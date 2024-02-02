News Norma goes down in history 02/02/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Norma and Roy Schopp surrounded by family on December 23. Pictured in the back row from left are Jasmine, Madeline, Craig and Kristin Schopp, Allyson and Daniel Dutschke, Madeline Feder, and Karl and Sarah Dutschke. Photos: Courtesy of Schopp family - Advertisement - When it comes to passion for the community, its history and the people who live within it, you would be […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -