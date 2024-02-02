Plains teams compete well at Starplex

Adelaide Plains under 12 boys team: (back) James Wildbore (coach), Harry Pym, Fletcher Ruiz, Cohen Wildbore, Syv Bucol, Sam Tumanda, Tyler Wildbore, Bill Catford and Kayla Wildbore (team manager).
- Advertisement -

Six Adelaide Plains basketball team travelled to Starplex across the Australia Day long weekend, competing in the Starplex Carnival in […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -