Horizon presents 2024 leaders

Prefects for Horizon Christian School Balaklava Campus. Back: Carolyn Goldney (teacher), Nathan Driver, Kingston Nguyen-Coe, Angus Paxton, Lilianna Johnson, Zamirah Battye, Shelby Lee, Tom Chapman (teacher); front: Penny Pratt MP, Miriam Lockwood, Charlotte Lockwood, Mikayla Nicholson, Mary Torres, Jade Cunningham and Mike Clisby (principal). Photos: Supplied
- Advertisement -

Horizon Christian School recently presented its school leaders for its Balaklava and Clare campuses for the 2024 school year. The […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -