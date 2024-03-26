Gilbert Valley celebrates 2023/24 season

Dylan Busch received the Craig Marshall Trophy for best A2 fielder and Ashley McInerney was awarded the batting trophy for the most runs. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED
- Advertisement -

On Sunday, March 17 the Gilbert Valley Cricket Club (GVCC) held their presentation day. Club president Tom Vater thanked our […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -