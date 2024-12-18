Mid North Year 12s shine with results

Horizon Christian School student Nathan Driver is one of 33 in SA to receive a Governor of South Australia Commendation. (Online)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

Local schools, and Year 12 students, have plenty to smile about following the release of this year's South Australian Certificate […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -