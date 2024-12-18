News Mid North Year 12s shine with results 18/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Horizon Christian School student Nathan Driver is one of 33 in SA to receive a Governor of South Australia Commendation. (Online) - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney Local schools, and Year 12 students, have plenty to smile about following the release of this year's South Australian Certificate […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -