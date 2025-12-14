Harvest cranks up and winds down!

Andrew Parker

Finally, a week of good weather for harvesting!

As the early districts wind up their harvest programs, the growers over the range around Auburn and Saddleworth have ramped up theirs, and they are pretty happy with their yields.

Having finally dodged major frost events this season, crops are looking very handy after such a dry growing season. Given the good reaping conditions, there will be a lot of grain delivered leading into Christmas.

Rest assured fellas, you still have eight days before you need to slip into town to buy the wife the perfect Christmas gift.

Cool mornings and mild early evenings also meant farmers from the early districts were able to start tackling summer weeds before they get out of hand.

Summer Holidays

Hopefully farmers will all be wrapped up in time to take the family to their favourite beach or river destination for some well-earned rest and a chance to recharge.

The effort to produce a crop in a drought is just as challenging as in a good season, so it is important to spend some quality time with the family.

It is also the perfect time to show off your dad bod and sock-and-short-sleeve tan to the missus.

The perfect Christmas gift!

Buying gifts for your wife or partner is extremely challenging; buying gifts for your children is easy. There is nothing so magical as watching the expression on the children’s faces as they unwrap their gifts on Christmas morning.

The surprise expressed by fathers is equally as wondrous. So, what to do on Christmas Eve?

It is the best time to head off and buy your spouse the perfect gift. It is important to get this right or you could be spending the Christmas holidays in the annexe with the kids.

As I have recently celebrated 30 years of marriage, I think I am well qualified to give sage advice on the perfect gift selection.

Funnily enough, whilst us blokes are more than happy with another battery-operated tool, that special person in your life probably is not up for a new kitchen or laundry appliance.

Top five things to buy the wife:

1. A holiday or night away.

2. An experience.

3. A good book (this can be tricky).

4. Clothes (I suggest you get assistance from your daughters before heading in that direction).

5. Jewellery (probably not a Pandora charm, but if your wife loves them, then go for it, although they were created for husbands with no imagination).

The top five things not to buy the wife:

1. Any kitchen appliance.

2. White goods (apparently these are a necessity, not a gift).

3. A tractor (actually no farm machinery qualifies as a gift – although, if you buy a brand-new header which comes with a free trip to Europe or America to see where it is built you might get away with it, but do check with your dealer first).

4. Lawnmowers or garden tools (see number two).

5. Battery operated tools.

So, there you have it. I hope this helps you. Enjoy the magic of Christmas.

Merry Christmas to all

Wishing all my readers a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Thank you also to my regular contributors:

Paul Taylor – bird stories.

Paul Lange – grain updates.

Wayne Davis – grain updates.

The Composta – all things in the garden.

Pinion Advisory (Pat Redden) – agronomy advice.

Perrys Fuel – fuel market updates.

Agfert Fertiliser – updates.

Fiona Rice – editing.

Along with my readers for story suggestions, photos and feedback.

See you next year Over the Fence!

And a final Christmas thought: Christmas is that special time of the year where families gather together in one place to look at their mobile phones.