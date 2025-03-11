Now it is time for finals

Riverton's Yvonne Molineux congratulates her skipper on a great bowl during the division one match at Riverton. (Lisa Schulz: 464652)
- Advertisement -
John Glistak

Very warm conditions were the norm in last weekend’s final minor round. Unfortunately, heat and/or unavailability of players affected several […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -