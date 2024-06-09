- Advertisement -

Over the weekend the students of Clare Valley School of Dance (CVSD) went down to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre and were part of a massive charity event called Candance For a Cure.

Organised by Rachel Adcroft from Ratbag Productions, the evening saw more than 40 dancing schools (more than 1500 students) from around the state come together to raise much needed funds for The University of Adelaide and Candance Australia Cancer Research Laboratory.

Originally organised in 2003 in the memory of David Adcroft, who was diagnosed with an aggressive and incurable brain tumour at the age of 32, only a day after Rachel and David’s son’s christening. David passed away 10 months later.

Candance For a Cure hopes one day to help stop others from having to battle the unimaginable disease.

This event was open to all dancers seven years and older, with CVSD staff donating endless hours to choreography and rehearsals to the cause.

Costumes were lovingly created by a group of dance mums Sal Hahsey, Lucy Sutton, Abby Walker-Schwartz, Tamara Wilson and Gayle Barry.

“Students and teachers volunteered their Sundays to rehearsals, and it was such a positive experience with everyone cheering, supporting and banding together for an amazing cause,” CVSD’s Kate Mensforth said.