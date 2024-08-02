Peckers reunite for Life Members Day

- Advertisement -

Gary Wilson

Many stories, some even truthful, were told at the reunion and Life Members day held in early July.

Members of the 1964 B Grade team recalled many incidents and Adrian Kraft gave an amusing insight into playing conditions 60 years ago. The clubrooms (shed) was not a comfortable place to shower and change! Watchman and Owen had a team in those days.

The 1985 season saw a sixth premiership in a row for the Balaklava Reserves, with Roy Rowland the only player to have played in all of them. Greg (Arnie) Maxwell played in five of the six.

In 1984, Roseworthy College and Hamley Bridge had joined the association and Hummocks and Watchman had combined. Malcolm (Bull) Pym was the victorious captain-coach of the reserves side and gave a run-down of the year. Fifty one players played at least one game in the reserves that year.

In 1994, Ian Michael, captain-coach of the successful A Grade team, recalled many interesting and amusing incidents. That year, Fred Langdon played his 250th game and Kev Simon his 200th. Grant Willmer, a member of that team is still playing, having chalked up his 450th this year, a club record.

Finally, the 2004 A5 netballers were recognised. A summary of their successful year was heard – their motto for the year was “Don’t train, just play!”

Celebrations were in earnest as the afternoon continued.

Life members were again recognised for their outstanding contributions to the club. Especially pleasing was to see our oldest Life Members in attendance – Colin Hill (awarded in 1969) and Dean Lang (1970).

Many thanks to the Balaklava Football Netball Club for their continued support for this day.

Next year, the 1975 B Grade and 1985 A Grade football teams and 1985 A3 and A4, 1995 A5 and 2005 A1 and A2 netball teams will be invited to celebrate their time in the sun.