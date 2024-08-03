Young and old embrace National Tree Day

- Advertisement -

People of all ages planted for the future in Owen as National Tree Day was celebrated on Friday, July 26 by students from Owen Primary School and members of Owen Community Men’s Shed.

Australian Men’s Shed Association state coordinator Tim Kroehn supplied seven Kids Wheelbarrow and Tool Kits, while Wakefield Regional Council provided locally appropriate native tree seedlings with protective weather shields.

Students and Men’s Shed members met at the Owen Golf Course on the edge of number three fairway, where Tim welcomed the students, explained the significance of National Tree Day and organised planting teams.

Within an hour, about 50 seedlings had been planted by participants, with organisers happy to see the students work cooperatively to complete the task, which was made a little easier by the pre-drilling of planting holes to soften the ground, thanks to Graham Duncan.

At the school, OCMS members Jim Silkstone and Keith Vandijk prepared a sausage sizzle for all to enjoy, with thanks extended to AMSA for covering the costs.

The wheelbarrow sets were donated to the school, along with some surplus seedlings which will hopefully be planted around the school grounds.

Organisers are hopeful some students will develop an interest in gardening and tree planting through their participation in the day.