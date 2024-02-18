News Liberals hot under collar about climate policies 18/02/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Professor Ian Plimer presents to the Balaklava Branch of the Liberal Party in an event on Friday evening. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 388380_01 - Advertisement - Concerns about climate change policies and questioning the science of it all were the main talking points at an event […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -