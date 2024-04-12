News Ngadjuri make history in Burra 12/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Carlo Sansbury, chairperson of Ngadjuri Nation Board and David Stevenson, chief executive officer Regional Council of Goyder in Burra. Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - A historic moment unfolded last week as the Ngadjuri Nations Aboriginal Corporation Board convened on country in Burra, hosted by […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -