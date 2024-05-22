News Do not get burned in dry conditions 22/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail CFS Region Two regional operations manager Tanya Kuiper next to the response map within the Region Two headquarters. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 407219_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 407219 Jarrad Delaney The Fire Danger Season is well and truly finished in the Mid North, but property owners are being warned to […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -