News Bicycle Bandit sentenced to 35 years 26/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail CCTV footage from some of the 'Bicycle Bandit' robberies. Kym Allen Parsons has been sentenced to 35 years. Photo: File - Advertisement - AAP Newsroom South Australia's notorious Bicycle Bandit has been jailed for 35 years for his decade-long reign of terror over banks, including […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -