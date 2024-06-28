Serious crash at Korunye

An 18-year-old woman has been flown to hospital following a crash involving a car and a bus on Germantown Road at Korunye on Thursday afternoon. PHOTO: TYLER POWELL 416208_01
- Advertisement -

A young woman has been flown to hospital following a serious crash at Korunye, north of Two Wells. Just after […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -