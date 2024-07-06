News Tea time and show time in Blyth 06/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Horizon Christian School Clare students Dakoda Penna (left) and Meghan McElroy serve some tasty dishes for attendees. Photos: Milly Roebuck 416145_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 416145 Jarrad Delaney Blyth Cinema became the latest local organisation to hold a Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser for Cancer Council, with delicious treats […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -