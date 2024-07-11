Lisa, a cut above the rest

Former Balaklava local Lisa Robertson with her AHIA Creative SA/TAS Hairdresser of the Year award. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

Former Balaklava resident Lisa Robertson was recently recognised for creative skills, taking home her second AHIA (Australian Hairdressing Industry Awards) […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -