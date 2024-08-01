Private Midwifery at risk

Clare Valley mother Leilani Heard expressed concern her choice in birth services may be impacted by a proposed midwifery insurance model. (James Swanborough: 422265_01)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

A plan to introduce a new indemnity insurance product for midwives offering home birthing services has been met with concern […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -