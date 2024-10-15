Anniversary show at Burra

2024 Young Rural Ambassador State Finalist Hollie Preston, 2024 Rural Ambassador runner up Samuel Doering, and ex Rural Ambassador Sharna Juett of SA Next Generation Group.
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Burra Show returned this weekend, marking 100 years at the current location on Hall Terrace. A warm day met the […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -