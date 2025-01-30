News Snowtown recognises Freebairn 30/01/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail John Freebairn with his wider family. Back: Chloe Freebairn, Erin Freebairn, David Freebairn, Kelly Freebairn, Luke Freebairn, Henry Sullivan, James Sullivan; front: Alora Freebairn, Bill Freebairn, John Freebairn, Fiona Sullivan and Lizzy Sullivan. (Rhiannon Michael) - Advertisement - A crowd of 100 or more gathered at the Snowtown Community Club on Sunday to celebrate John Freebairn for his […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -