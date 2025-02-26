Boost for Barunga West projects

The monument at the old Kulpara Primary School site commemorates 123 of education from 1877 to 1999. The monument lists the names of all Head Teachers/ Principals and students enrolled during this period (Monument Australia)
- Advertisement -
Neralie Bailey

Several local organisations have shared in state funding to help fund local initiatives. Kulpara Progress Association will receive $50,000 to […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -