News Increased accessibility with Clare Show sensory room 02/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail CA&HS welcomed the official opening of its new sensory room facility last week with Tony Piccolo MP, Sam Hull, Minister Nat Cook MP, Paulie Calaby, CA&HS President Sid Nicolls, Peta Smith, and Steve Sander with baby Leighton. (James Swanborough: 4622649_01) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 462649 James Swanborough Clare Agricultural and Horticultural Society has celebrated a step towards greater accessibility and inclusivity at the showgrounds, with Minister for […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -