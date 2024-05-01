Sport Hamley challenge, Roosters prevail 01/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Rooster Declan Slattery wraps up Hamley Bridge's Patrick Kluth in mid air. PHOTOS: TYLER POWELL 404257_03 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 404257 Tyler Powell Despite being challenged by Hamley Bridge for the majority of the game, Two Wells came away with a 60-point win […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -