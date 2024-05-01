Hamley challenge, Roosters prevail

Rooster Declan Slattery wraps up Hamley Bridge's Patrick Kluth in mid air. PHOTOS: TYLER POWELL 404257_03
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

Despite being challenged by Hamley Bridge for the majority of the game, Two Wells came away with a 60-point win […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -