Central Zone Under 15 Carnival 2024

Central District talent manager Scott Stevens presents a gift to Adelaide Plains best player Logan Treverton. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 409671_95
RESULTS Game 1: North Eastern 4.4 (28) def Adelaide Plains 2.3 (15) Best: NEFL – George Rackham, Will Lawry, Tyson […]

