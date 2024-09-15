Sport Mayfield ‘Masters’ track 15/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Dr Allan Mayfield (third from right) amongst the 75-79 1500m track competitors at the World Masters Athletics in Gothenburg, Sweden. (supplied) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Clare local, Dr Allan Mayfield, has recently returned from a successful campaign in Europe, traversing the globe to compete in […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -