Plains passion shines on court

Adelaide Plains under 16 boys side: (back) Grant Willmer (team manger), Marshall Lind Kuhn, Riley Michalanney, Khyan Carpenter, Henry Evans, Henry Knuckey, Harley Catford, Jack Pym, Connor Willmer, and Kerry Michalanney (coach). (Supplied)
- Advertisement -

Six teams from the Adelaide Plains Basketball Association competed at the Country Championships carnival, held over the March long weekend. […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -