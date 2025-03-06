News Clare Discovery looks to increase visitor numbers 06/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Clare Discovery Park hopes its new amenities will allow a significant increase in tourists to the region. (Supplied) - Advertisement - James Swanborough An application to build additional amenities at Discovery Park Clare has received approval from Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council (CGVC). […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -